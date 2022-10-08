GLOCESTER — Westerly High's Sofia Cillino placed 36th in the first varsity race at the Covered Bridge Invitational girls cross country event on Saturday at Ponaganset High.
Cillino covered the 3.1-mile course in 20:46.
Emerson Federico (sixth, 22:43), Allyson Faubert (10th, 23:05), Ava Lidestri (12th, 23:10), Kaelie Kennedy (31st, 24:04), Eilis McLaughlin (68th, 26:08) and Kaitlyn Faubert (78th, 26:38) competed in the second varsity race.
Westerly finished 14th in the combined team standings for all the races with 409 points. Glastonbury, Conn., was first with 40.
— Keith Kimberlin
