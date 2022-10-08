NEW YORK — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen topped the field in the varsity A race at the Manhattan College Invitational girls cross country meet Saturday in Van Cortlandt Park.
The junior completed the 2.4-mile course in 15:21. She becomes the first Chariho girl to win a varsity race at the event. Sofia Fenton of Tappan Zee, N.Y., was second in 15:37.
Maria Mykhaylyshyn was 124th in 21:11, and Kaden Kelly placed 125th in 21:12.
Chariho had two runners in the top 25 of the freshman C race. Grace Steere was 14th in 11:04 on the 1.49-mile course; Kara Linke was 25th (11:23).
In the 1.5-mile intermediate race, Chariho Middle eighth grader Zoe Liguori Bills placed second in 10:40. Helen Mykhaylyshyn was 25th in 11:57.
— Keith Kimberlin
