SMITHFIELD — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished first in her race at the Injury Fund girls cross country meet Saturday at Deerfield Park.
The junior, a two-time All-State selection, finished with a time of 19:20.
Chariho did not have enough runners for a team score. Maria Mykhaylyshyn was 25th in 25:16, and Kaden Kelly placed 29th in 25:59 for the Chargers.
Chariho next hosts Prout and South Kingstown on Sept. 12 at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
