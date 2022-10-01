THETFORD, Vt. — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen placed seventh in the 31st annual Thetford Woods Trail Run on Saturday.
The Chariho junior turned in a time of 20:39 on the 3.1-milse course. She was the only Chariho competitor.
Tess Drury, of Mt. Mansfield, Vermont, won the race in 19:49.
— Keith Kimberlin
