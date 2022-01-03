WOOD RIVER JCT. — Sometimes it's easy to forget that Chariho High's Erin vonHousen is only a sophomore.
Her accomplishments thus far are more akin to those of a junior or senior.
She added to that ever-growing list with a third-team All-State selection from the coaches association after her performance at the girls state cross country meet in November. It was her second All-State honor in cross country.
Three All-State teams are selected in groups of seven based on finishes at the state meet.
VonHousen finished 20th in the race in a time of 20:03, and she was not at her best due to illness. She ran a faster time as a freshman.
"At the state meet she wasn't feeling that great. She ran through it and made third team," Chariho coach Scott Fortune said. "Erin is a very talented runner, obviously. And a very hard worker, too. You put the two together and you expect big things. She had a really good run at New Englands."
VonHousen placed 39th (20:56) at New Englands and was ninth among sophomores in the race.
She was first team All-Southern Division based on a formula derived from finishes in the fourth league dual meets. She was also second-team All-Class A after finishing 10th (20:20) in that race.
Chariho senior Anna LaCroix was second-team All-Southern Division. LaCroix was Chariho's second runner.
"Anna was a great captain and she did a good job of keeping the team together," Fortune said. "She trained over the summer and worked really hard."
Senior Catherine Allenson earned third-team All-Division. She was Chariho's third runner for most meets.
"I told her she needed to start where she ended [last season] and not build up to it again this year. She trained very well over the summer and did that. She ran really hard this year. For her to get All-Division was a huge accomplishment," Fortune said.
Fortune said the All-Division honors take on added significance given the strength of the league. North Kingstown won the state title, East Greenwich was third and South Kingstown fourth. Ten Southern Division runners, nearly half of the selections, earned All-State.
Chariho finished the dual meet season with a 5-3 record, qualifying for the state meet as a team. The Chargers were seventh at the Class A meet and 14th at the state meet.
"We had a really small team and that was definitely an obstacle," Fortune said. "They did really well."
