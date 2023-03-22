WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High junior Erin vonHousen earned first-team honors in the Southern Division and Class B during the girls cross country season last fall.
Despite those accomplishments, it was a disappointing end to the season at the state meet.
VonHousen wasn't feeling good the day of the Nov. 5 competition, and it turned out to be a warm and humid afternoon at Ponaganset High.
The combination of her illness and the weather caused vonHousen to struggle — she ended up walking the final 100 meters. A number of runners were affected by the conditions and had to be taken from the course by ambulance.
VonHousen finished 28th in a time of 21:07. She had earned third-team All-State honors as a freshman and sophomore, but this year's 28th-place finish was outside the top 21 that are recognized as All-State.
Her time of 19:15 in the Class B race the week before on the same course would have been good for fifth and first-team All-State honors at the state meet.
"I thought she had a great season, but obviously it wasn't the ending she wanted," coach Rebecca Peabody said. "Erin is very dedicated and motivated. She sets goals and has a training plan for herself, and it's not just in-season but in the offseason, too. She is essentially her own coach."
VonHousen was Chariho's top runner in every race and was unbeaten in the Southern Division.
Chariho senior Maria Mykhaylyshyn was an academic All-State selection.
Chariho finished 5-3 in dual meets and placed sixth in Class B.
"I am really proud of the girls. Fifty percent of our team were freshmen and they did really well," Peabody said. "One freshman (Grace Steere) qualified for states, and the others shaved like minutes off their times for that course. I'm really excited for the future of the team. We've got a great group of girls and they are a hard-working team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.