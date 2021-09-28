NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High dropped a pair of Southern Division girls cross country races at Ryan Park on Tuesday.
The Chargers lost to Westerly, 27-28, and to unbeaten North Kingstown, 18-43.
Erin vonHousen was the top finisher for Chariho, placing third in 17:18 on the 2.85-mile course. Anna LaCroix was eighth in 18:57. Other scorers for the Chargers were Catherine Allenson (13th, 20:21), Keira Frias (21st, 21:53) and Riley Robalewski (22nd, 22:24).
North Kingstown's Rory Sullivan won the race in 16:48. The Skippers all but clinched the league title, moving to 6-0, 6-0 Southern Division. NK had seven of the first 10 runners across the line. The Skippers have one league meet remaining next week against two winless teams: Prout and Rogers.
Chariho (3-3, 3-3) closes the regular season on Monday, hosting Narragansett and West Warwick at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
