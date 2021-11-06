NORTH SCITUATE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen placed 20th at the girls cross country state championships on Saturday, earning third-team All-State honors.
The sophomore finished with a time of 20:03 on the 3.1-mile course at Ponaganset High. She was also third-team All-State as a freshman.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Catherine Allenson (58th, 21:25), Anna LaCroix (68th, 21:41), Keira Frias (118th, 23:02) and Maria Mykhaylyshyn (143rd, 25:11).
Chariho was 14th in the team standings with 357 points. North Kingstown claimed the team title with 64 points. La Salle was second with 75, and East Greenwich third with 76.
— Keith Kimberlin
