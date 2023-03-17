WESTERLY — For Westerly High sophomore Cali West, the path to third-team All-State honors in girls cross country was pretty simple.
"To be honest, she just worked hard all season. She got a little better as the season progressed. It was pretty awesome to see her earn third-team All-State," Westerly coach Adam DeCoste said. "That was one of her goals."
All-State recognition from the coaches association is based on performances at the state meet. West placed 18th at the meet in 20:36, putting her in the third group of seven.
Her time was off a bit from her showing on the same course at the class meet. But the humidity was high for November on the day of the competition and a number of runners needed medical assistance during and after the race.
West was also a first-team All-Southern Division selection after finishing in the top three in each of the Bulldogs' four league meets. The honor is based on a formula for the league meets.
West was also first team in Class S after placing sixth in that race in 20:15, which was also run on the Ponaganset course.
West has a bright future based on her performances this fall, DeCoste said.
"It's basically up to her. She has just had to keep putting in the work, day to day," DeCoste said.
Senior Kaya West, Cali's older sister, was a first-team Southern Division selection after winning three of the four league races.
West was a second-team Class S selection after finishing 12th in the race in 21:02.
West was an All-State selection as a sophomore and junior, but she was slowed by illness late this season.
"She had a pretty good season," DeCoste said. "She had a bit of sickness at the end and you can't fault her."
Sophomore Sofia Cillino was a second-team Southern Division selection and was Class S second team after placing ninth in the race (20:32).
"She just works really hard," DeCoste said.
Also, Mikayla Sousa was third-team Class S after placing 17th in 21:36.
Westerly finished second in the Southern Division with a record of 7-1 and qualified as a team for the state meet. The Bulldogs were the Class S champions and placed seventh at the state meet, just one spot from qualifying for the New England meet.
"It was a very successful year," DeCoste said. "We were second in the division and competitive with South Kingstown. It was another good year for Westerly."
