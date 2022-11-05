NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High sophomore Cali West finished 18th at the state cross country meet on Saturday to earn third-team All-State honors.
West completed the 3.1-mile course at Ponaganset in 21:38. The top seven finishers are first-team All-State, the next seven are second team and the third group of seven are third team.
West's performance qualified her for the New England championships at Ponaganset on Saturday at 12:15 p.m.
Westerly placed seventh as a team with 211 points. The top six teams qualified for the New England meet, and St. Raphael earned that final spot by finishing sixth with 191 points, 20 ahead of the Bulldogs.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Kaya West (37th, 21:38), Mikayla Sousa (46th, 21:48), Sofia Cillino (56th, 22:12) and Emerson Federico (85th, 23:08).
Moses Brown's Sophie Gorriaran won the race in 21:38. East Greenwich took the team title with 67 points, and Cumberland was second with 89.
Jake Delicato was the only Westerly runner in the boys race and he placed 63rd in 18:05.
— Keith Kimberlin
