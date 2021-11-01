MANCHESTER, Conn. — Wheeler High's Carissa Browne finished 48th in the Class S girls cross country championships on Monday at Wickham Park.
Browne turned in a time of 24:31 on the 3.1-mile course. Other scorers for Wheeler were Lucy Smith (61st, 25:54), Rylie Grijalva (90th, 27:33), Rose Tardiff (111th, 30:56) and Kiara Korten (116th, 32:38).
Wheeler finished 14th with 343 points. Somers was the top team with 48 points. Rachel St. Germain was the top runner, finishing in 18:42.
— Keith Kimberlin
