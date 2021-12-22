STONINGTON — Windham limited Stonington High to eight points in the fourth quarter to earn a 48-41 win in an ECC Division III girls basketball game Tuesday night.
The game was tied 30-30 after three quarters, but the Whippets outscored Stonington 15-8 in the final quarter.
Anne Drago led the Bears (1-3, 1-1 Division III) in scoring with 16 points. MacKenzie Pettegrow finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Windham improved to 3-1, 2-1.
Stonington next hosts St. Bernard on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
