PLAINFIELD — Stonington High and Windham feature a lengthy timeline of girls basketball history, and some of it the Bears and their Hall of Fame coach, Paulla Solar, would rather forget.
In 2005, Stonington blew out Windham by 20 in the ECC semifinals only to see the Whips come back two weeks later to top the Bears by five points in a heartbreaking overtime loss in the Class M final.
The two teams played four times that season and Windham beat the Bears in three of those meetings, including a pair of regular-season wins. Stonington finished 22-6 in 2005.
Stonington won Class M the following year with perhaps Solar's best team ever (three Division I players), led by Heather Buck, then a sophomore, who later played at UConn.
This year, Stonington headed into the ECC Division II tournament as the No. 2 seed despite losing both regular-season games to the No. 3 Whippets.
The theory that it's tough to beat an opponent three times in a season did not hold true Saturday in the semifinals. With a trip to Mohegan Sun for Tuesday's championship on the line, Windham held on for a 35-34 victory at Plainfield High.
The Whippets escaped with the narrow victory after Bears leading scorer Anne Drago's 15-foot turnaround jumper off a Windham turnover did not fall.
"Windham and I go way back," Solar said. "This Windham team plays the way Windham plays: scrappy, defensive, 3-point shooters. They looked like the Windham of the past."
Defense ruled Saturday.
Windham (13-9) relied heavily on 1,000-point-career scorer Adalyse Gonzalez, who hit four 3-pointers and topped all scorers with 13 points.
Outside shooting was a problem for Stonington. Not only did the Bears not hit a 3-pointer, their range was off from 15 feet. They made just 4 of 13 (30.7%) from the line, including some key misses late.
The Bears' size advantage affected Windham's offense as well. The Whippets scored just 11 points in the second half, but still held on to a 24-19 halftime lead until Stonington's Gabby Dimock fed Drago for a layup to tie the score at 33 with 1:05 to play.
Sophia Fernholz fouled out with 33 second left, and Windham's Aniya Jenkins made one of two free throws for a 34-33 lead. After a Stonington turnover, Windham's Sienna Ortiz made one of two free throws with 14 seconds left to put the Whippets up 35-33.
Stonington 6-foot freshman center Rory Risley was fouled with 4.5 seconds to go. Her free throw cut the lead to one at 35-34. Windham threw away the inbounds pass. Drago recovered in the backcourt but missed a rushed 15-foot turnaround in an attempt to win it at the buzzer.
Dimock, who is 5-9, scored 13 to lead Stonington (12-10). Drago had eight.
"I don't think we took advantage of our size advantage," Solar said. "Then you add in our poor free-throw shooting. It was a struggle to score. I think we did a decent job on Gonzalez but she still hit some threes with hands in her face. I've never seen anything like it. She's clutch."
Windham advanced to play Plainfield, a 38-27 winner over top-seeded St. Bernard, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mohegan Sun for the D-II title. Windham coach Andrew Gonzalez, cousin of Adalyse, was relieved to emerge as victorious.
"I'm aware of the Windham-Stonington rivalry," he said. "I was in college when Windham nipped them in the state championship, but our assistant coach McBride had a daughter on that Windham team.
"Today we survived despite giving up inches and losing the rebounding battle. But that's nothing new for us. I think we've been outrebounded in 16 of our 20 games. We rely on our guards and we did just enough today."
Stonington will next play in the state tournament. Pairings will be released next week.
