WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Windham pulled away in the second half and defeated Stonington High, 57-38, in an ECC Division III girls basketball game Monday night.
The teams were tied at 19 at halftime, but the Whippets (9-7, 6-0 Division III) put up 38 points in the second half, including 21 in the final period, to post the win.
Rory Risley was a bright spot for the Bears (4-10, 3-2), scoring 10 points to go with 17 rebounds. Emily Obrey added nine points.
Aniya Jenkins scored a game-23 for the Whippets, who have won three in a row and four of their last five.
Stonington next plays at Putnam on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
