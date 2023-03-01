SOMERS, Conn. — Wheeler High was eliminated from the Class S girls basketball tournament by Somers on Wednesday, 63-8.
The third-seeded Spartans (18-6) will next host No. 14 Parish Hill on Friday in a second-round game.
The Spartans, of the North Central Connecticut Conference, lost to Bolton in the finals of the league tournament last Friday. They entered Wednesday's game having won 11 of their last 13.
"It was tough team. They were just hitting every single shot, and it wasn't clicking for us on offense," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "We tried our best. It's not how we wanted to end the season. The girls had high hopes, but, overall, they're happy with how the season went."
Wheeler finished the season 7-14.
— Ken Sorensen
