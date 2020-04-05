NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's junior post player Molly Butremovic received ECC Division IV girls basketball honorable mention recognition this season.
Butremovic, a junior, averaged 9.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. She was second on the team in scoring and was the team's top rebounder.
At one point in the season, Butremovic scored in double figures in eight of nine games.
Her season high came on Jan. 15 when she scored 18 points in a win against Norwich Tech.
Her top rebounding game of the season was on Dec. 27 in a victory against Ellis Tech when she had 15. Butremovic had 10 or more rebounds in six games over the course of the season.
Wheeler's Sam Caster was the team's winner of the ECC sportsmanship award and the scholar-athlete award.
Caster, a senior, averaged 4.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. She was the team's top 3-pointer shooter with 18.
Wheeler put together one of its best seasons in a number of years.
Wheeler finished the season 13-10 overall and 3-5 in ECC Division IV.
The Lions qualified for both the ECC Division II tournament and the Class S state tournament. During the regular season Wheeler defeated Killingly, which went on to win the ECC D-II tournament.
The Lions went 1-1 in the Class S state tournament including a home victory against Bolton.
The last Class S tournament win for Wheeler was in 2015. The last home victory in the tournament was 2008 when the Lions reached the semifinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
