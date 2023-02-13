NORTH STONINGTON — Hayden Bresnan scored seven points, Makayla Delzer grabbed nine rebounds and Wheeler High defeated Fishers Island, N.Y., 33-19, in a nonleague girls basketball game Monday.
Marissa Perkins also contributed nine rebounds. Wheeler led 14-2 after the first quarter.
Wheeler (4-13) next hosts Montville in a play-in game in the ECC Division II tournament on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Wheeler is the No. 8 seed; Montville is No. 9.
The winner travels to top seeded Lyman in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
