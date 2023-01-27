NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High fell behind by eight points at halftime and was unable to catch St. Bernard in the second half, falling to the Saints, 31-26, in an ECC Division IV girls girls basketball game Friday.
St. Bernard was up 16-8 at halftime and 24-18 after three quarters. Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said she used a box-and-one defense to slow St. Bernard's best player, junior guard Angelica Tompkins.
"We executed our defensive strategy very well," Kobyluck said. "The main [difference] was we were getting outrebounded and we allowed 3s too early on."
Despite being the focus of the Lions' defense, Thompson still scored 17 points for the Saints (8-5, 5-0 Division IV).
Marissa Perkins led Wheeler (2-10, 1-5) with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Makayla Delzer had six points and 11 boards, and Hayden Bresnan had seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Lions next host Windham on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
