NORTH STONINGTON — Plainfield outscored Wheeler High by seven points in the third quarter and pulled away for a 39-25 win against the Lions in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game Wednesday night.
Wheeler trailed by just two points, 16-14, at the half, but the Panthers outscored the Lions 14-7 in the third quarter to take a 30-21 lead.
Addie Hauptmann scored 13 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Wheeler. Marissa Perkins contributed eight points and seven rebounds.
Plainfield is 7-7. Wheeler (7-9) next hosts Lyman Memorial on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
