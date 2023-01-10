NORTH STONINGTON — Putnam took the lead early and defeated Wheeler High, 32-26, in an ECC Division IV girls basketball game Monday night.
"We weren't able to stop their point guard early. She was hitting a lot of shots," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "We had a lot of great shots; it was just one of those nights when they weren't going in."
Putnam led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter and 17-15 at halftime.
Marissa Perkins and Abby Butremovic scored six points each for Wheeler. Makayla Delzer contributed 12 rebounds.
Putnam moved to 4-6, 2-1 Division IV. Wheeler (2-5, 0-3) next hosts Waterford on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.