NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High will face Gilbert School in the first round of the Class S state tournament on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lions are the No. 25 seed, while Gilbert, which is located in Winsted, Connecticut, is the No. 8 seed. Gilbert finished 13-7 in the regular season, while Wheeler was 8-12. The Lions are 9-13 overall after a win and a loss in the ECC Division II tournament.
Seedings are based on regular-season records. The winner faces Wolcott Tech or Shepaug in the second round on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Thomaston (17-3) is the tournament's top seed.
— Keith Kimberlin
