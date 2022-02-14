PUTNAM — Addie Hauptmann scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds as Wheeler High qualified for the Class S girls basketball state tournament with a 35-21 win against Putnam on Monday night.
Wheeler moved to 8-12, 4-4 ECC Division IV. Teams must win 40% of their games to qualify. It was Wheeler's final game of the regular season.
"It feels awesome. As a first-year coach it's something you always wanted," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "I'm super excited. It's a good group of girls and they deserve it after the year we had last year. It's a good feeling."
Marissa Perkins also contributed nine points for Wheeler. The Lions led 23-9 at halftime.
Putnam dropped to 1-19, 1-7. Wheeler next hosts Tourtellotte in the play-in round of the ECC Division II tournament.
— Keith Kimberlin
