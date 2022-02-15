NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High held Tourtellotte to zero points in the second quarter and prevailed, 42-20, in an ECC Division II tournament play-in game Tuesday night.
Wheeler led 21-4 at the half.
Addie Hauptmann scored 14 points and came down with eight rebounds for Wheeler.
"We came out with high energy and high intensity because it was our last home game," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobylck said. "We wanted to start off strong and end our home season on a high note."
Marissa Perkins finished with 10 points and four steals for the Lions.
Tourtellottee dropped to 3-18. Wheeler (8-12) will take a three-game winning streak to St. Bernard on Thursday for a quarterfinal-round game at 7:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.