NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High led every quarter until the fourth, when Windham overtook the Lions for a 47-37 ECC out-of-division girls basketball victory on Tuesday.
The Lions were up 12-8 after one quarter, 23-19 at halftime and 32-29 at the end of three. Then the Whippets (10-7) took over, outscoring Wheeler 18-5 to pick up the win, their fourth straight.
"We had a little bit of a scoring drought and they started to pick up their fast break," Lions coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "We played a very good defensive game. We just got burned out a little bit at the end."
Marissa Perkins led the Lions (2-11) with 18 points (three 3-pointers) and nine rebounds. Makayla Delzer added five points and 12 boards.
Wheeler next hosts Tourtellotte on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
