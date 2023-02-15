NORTH STONINGTON — Marissa Perkins hit a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and the eighth-seeded Wheeler High girls basketball team rolled past No. 9 Montville, 42-29, in an ECC Division II tournament play-in round game Wednesday.
Perkins made six field goals overall and was 1 for 2 from the free-throw line. She also had six rebounds, five assists and five steals.
"Marissa, she was on fire," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck. "She's my best 3-point shooter and she let them fly tonight."
The game was tied at halftime, 16-all. But Wheeler distanced itself with a 12-2 third quarter.
"We really took advantage of breaking down their zone," Kobyluck said. "We were looking into the post a lot more and we just moved the ball really well and got a lot of good shots."
Makayla Delzer added 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals for the Lions (5-13). Abby Butremovic had seven points, five rebounds and three steals.
Wheeler finished with 18 steals for the game.
"We pressed them and got a lot of steals out of the press," Kobyluck said. "We intercepted a lot of passes, too. We were all over the place tonight, in a good way."
Montville ended its season 2-19.
Wheeler (5-13) next plays at top-seeded Lyman Memorial (14-6) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
