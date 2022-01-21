UNCASVILLE — St. Bernard topped Wheeler High, 37-27, in an ECC Divison IV girls basketball game Friday night.
St. Bernard (6-5, 5-0 Division IV) led 19-15 at the half and 27-21 after three quarters.
Addie Haputmann led Wheeler with seven points and nine rebounds. Hayden Bresnan scored six points with a pair of 3-pointers. Marissa Perkins contributed six points and eight rebounds.
Wheeler (3-8, 1-3) next hosts Grasso Tech on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
