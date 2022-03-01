WINSTED, Conn. — Wheeler High held a three-point lead over the Gilbert School through three quarters of their Class S girls basketball tournament first-round game Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the 25th-seeded Lions, they couldn't maintain that momentum and fell to the No. 8 Yellowjackets, 46-38, ending their season.
Gilbert (16-8, Berkshire League runner-up) advanced to a meeting with No. 24 Shepaug in the second round on Friday.
"They went on a little run," first-year Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said, referring to Gilbert's fourth quarter. "Once they went on a run, it was hard for us to come back. We put up a lot of good shots. We just missed a lot of them."
The Yellowjackets led 20-17 at halftime, but Wheeler surged ahead, 30-27, after three quarters. That's when the Yellow Jackets took control, outscoring the Lions 19-8 the rest of the way.
Wheeler was also hurt by its free-throw shooting, making just 10 of 22 attempts (45%).
"Those killed us a little bit," Kobyluck said. "But we fought hard and played solid defense. We just needed to finish."
Junior Marissa Perkins led Wheeler with a career-high 19 points. Senior Addie Hauptmann added eight points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
Wheeler finished 10-13.
"I'm so proud of these girls," Kobyluck said. "With this being my first season, I couldn't have asked for any more than making the state tournament. I wouldn't trade this program for anything. I will remember this for the rest of my life."
— Ken Sorensen
