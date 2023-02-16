LEBANON — Lyman Memorial tied the game in regulation with no time left on the clock and edged Wheeler High, 36-34, in overtime in the quarterfinal round of the Division II ECC girls basketball tournament on Thursday night.
No. 8 Wheeler had taken a 29-28 lead late in regulation on a 3-pointer by Abby Butremovic. The Lions had possession with two seconds left, but top-seeded Lyman came up with the ball on an inbounds play and Wheeler was called for a foul on a shot attempt as regulation ended.
Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck disagreed with the call.
"It wasn't a foul," Kobyluck said.
Lyman was able to make one of the ensuing three free throws with no time on the clock to force regulation. The shooter was at the line by herself on all three attempts. The free throw was the only point of the quarter for the Bulldogs.
In overtime Lyman outscored Wheeler, 7-5, to secure the win. Wheeler had a shot in the final seconds, but came up short.
Wheeler trailed 22-14 at the half, but outscored Lyman 15-7 in the second half.
"The past two two games the third quarter has been our quarter. We struggled with that earlier in the season, but we've been coming out with more intensity," Kobyluck said. "The girls worked really, really hard against the No. 1 team. We were the underdog. They were not ready for how we played them."
Butremovic made four 3-pointers in the game and finished with 14 points. Marissa Perkins hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12. She also contributed 12 rebounds and Makayla Delzer had eight.
Lyman (15-6) will face Stonington in the semifinals on Saturday at Plainfield at a time to be determined.
Wheeler (5-14) next hosts Old Lyme on Friday at 5 p.m. in a nonleague game
— Keith Kimberlin
