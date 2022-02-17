UNCASVILLE — Top-seeded St. Bernard downed No. 8 Wheeler High, 48-26, in the quarterfinal round of the ECC Division II girls basketball tournament Thursday night.
St. Bernard (11-9) outscored Wheeler, 14-4, in the second quarter to take a 21-10 halftime lead.
Addie Hauptmann led Wheeler in scoring with 11 points. She also had six rebounds and five blocks. Marissa Perkins contributed nine points and five rebounds.
St. Bernard will take on Plainfield in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Plainfield.
Wheeler (9-13) is off until the state tournament. Pairings will be released next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
