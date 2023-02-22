NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High will travel to Somers for the first round of the Class S girls basketball tournament on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler is the No. 30 seed, while Somers is seeded third.
Seedings are based on regular-season records and the Lions went 6-12. Wheeler is now 7-13 after a win and a loss in the ECC Division II tournament.
Somers finished 15-5 in the regular season. The Spartans have won two games in the North Central Connecticut Conference tournament and face Bolton, the top seed in Class S, in the league finals on Thursday.
The winner of the Wheeler vs. Somers game will play No. 14 Parish Hill or No. 19 Achievement First in the second round on March 3 at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
