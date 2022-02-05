NORTH STONINGTON — Lyman Memorial limited Wheeler High to two points in overtime and topped the Lions, 50-45, in an ECC Division IV girls basketball game Saturday.
Lyman scored with 15 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 43 and force the extra period. The Bulldogs outscored Wheeler, 7-2, in overtime.
"We definitely stepped up today and everyone came with fire," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said.
Addie Hauptmann finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds for Wheeler. Hauptmann was 9 for 11 (81.8%) from the free-throw line.
Marissa Perkins added 12 points and 11 rebounds, Maddie Perkins had seven steals, and Makayla Delzer finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
Lyman moved to 9-8, 5-1 ECC Division IV. Wheeler (7-10, 2-4) next travels to Stonington on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
