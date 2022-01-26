WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Windham defeated Wheeler High, 72-30, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Addie Hauptmann finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Wheeler. Hayden Bresnan had six points.
Windham is 8-5. Wheeler (4-9) next travels to Putnam on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
