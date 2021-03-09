GRISWOLD — Wheeler High finally played its season opener, but lost to Griswold, 42-28, in an ECC North Division girls basketball game Tuesday night.
The Lions had been unable to play any games due to a number of players quarantining because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their original season opener was scheduled for Feb. 16.
"Our girls played hard. I think they were happy simply to have a chance to play," Wheeler coach Dan McClure said in an email.
Addie Hauptmann led Wheeler in scoring with 13 points, while Molly Butremovic pulled down 17 rebounds and led the team with four steals. Grace Armstrong added six points.
"Griswold shot the ball well and played tough throughout," McClure said. "They are well coached and made some terrific adjustments to keep us off balance all night."
Hailey Eliasson scored 19 points for Griswold (1-4, 1-4 ECC North).
Wheeler next hosts Killingly on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
