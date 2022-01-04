NORTH STONINGTON — Montville outscored Wheeler High by nine points in the second quarter and turned back the Lions, 47-37, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Montville outscored Wheeler, 13-4, in the second quarter to take an 11-point lead at the half, 27-16.
Addie Hauptmann finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for the Lions (2-5). She also led the team with four assists. Marissa Perkins added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Montville (5-3) has won five straight games, including two against Wheeler, after starting the season 0-3.
Wheeler next hosts Tourtellotte on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
