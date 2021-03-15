LEBANON, Conn. — Molly Butremovic scored a game-high 16 points and finished with a double-double to help Wheeler High defeat Lyman Memorial, 40-34, in an ECC North Division girls basketball game Monday night.
The victory was the first of the season for the Lions, and came in their regular-season finale. Wheeler (1-3, 1-3 ECC North) played just four games due to coronavirus quarantines.
Addie Hauptmann added seven points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals for the Lions. Leah Pion had seven points and seven rebounds, and Butremovic grabbed 14 rebounds to go with her 16 points.
Wheeler led throughout, coach Dan McClure said, including 11-8 after one quarter and 21-19 at halftime.
"I was pleased with the way the girls were patient running the offense," he said. "There were limited mistakes. We're learning to play even when we're not comfortably ahead."
Kasey Cook led the Bulldogs (2-7, 2-7) with 12 points.
Wheeler next plays in the ECC North Division tournament quarterfinals at Putnam on Friday at a time to be announced. Wheeler is the No. 7 seed; Putnam is No. 2.
— Ken Sorensen
