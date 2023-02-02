NORTH STONINGTON — Makayla Delzer finished with a double-double and the Wheeler High girls basketball team rolled past Tourtellotte, 40-14, in an ECC Division IV game Thursday.
Delzer finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Lions (3-11, 2-5 Division IV) snapped a four-game losing streak.
"Everyone played a role in today's win; everyone got in the game," coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "We really played hard on defense and everyone looked to score, which I liked. No one got discouraged and everybody kept going. It was a good team effort."
The Tigers (3-11, 0-5) were limited two points in each of the first two quarters.
Hayden Bresnan added 10 points and four steals for the Lions. Marissa Perkins had five points and seven rebounds, and Skyler Morgan grabbed eight rebounds.
Wheeler next plays at Putnam on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
