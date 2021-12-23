GRISWOLD — Skyler Morgan's putback as time expired in overtime lifted Wheeler High over Griswold, 38-37, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game Thursday night.
With Wheeler trailing by one in the closing seconds of the extra period, coach Vanessa Kobyluck said she called timeout and drew up a play for Addie Hauptmann, who had tied the game as time ran out in the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
This time, Hauptmann missed from beyond the arc. But Morgan got the rebound and scored at the buzzer to give the Lions the victory, their first of the season.
"Right place, right time," Kobyluck said.
Wheeler outscored Griswold 6-5 in overtime.
Hauptmann finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds four assists and seven steals to lead the Lions (1-3). Marissa Perkins had 11 points and five rebounds, and Morgan contributed four points and seven boards.
"We played man-to-man defense, applied a lot of pressure and shut down one their best players (Sonja Matheson)," Kobyluck said. "On offense, we executed our plays well and found the mismatches."
Griswold dropped to 3-2.
Wheeler next plays at Montville on Monday at 11 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.