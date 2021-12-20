LEBANON, Conn. — Addie Hauptmann finished with a double-double in a losing effort for the Wheeler High girls basketball team, which fell to Lyman Memorial, 46-36, on Monday.
Hauptmann had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the ECC Division IV game. She also had four steals.
Skylar Morgan and Hayden Bresnan each added six points, and Marissa Perkins had five points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Lyman (1-2, 1-0 Division IV) led 21-13 at halftime. Wheeler (0-3, 0-2) got within four, 30-26, after three quarters but got no closer.
"We're looking a lot more for our shots, which I'm liking," first-year coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "We boxed out well and rebounded well. We got a lot of offensive rebounds; we just didn't make our putbacks and we'll work on that."
Wheeler next hosts Griswold on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
