WESTBROOK, Conn. — Westbrook beat Wheeler High, 54-27, in a nonleague girls basketball game Saturday night.
Westbrook (5-4) led 39-10 at the half.
Addie Hauptmann scored 15 points and had eight rebounds for Wheeler. Marissa Perkins scored seven.
Wheeler (3-7) next hosts Putnam on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
