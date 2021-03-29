WESTERLY — Two elements drove the success of the Westerly High girls basketball team this season.
The first was unrelenting defensive pressure. Westerly's primary goal was to make opponents feel uncomfortable. The Bulldogs put pressure on the ball all over the floor in an effort to disrupt opposing offenses.
The pressure often led to turnovers and easy opportunities at the other end.
The second component was the ability to forget bad things when they happened. It did the team no good to fret or become distracted by missed shots or turnovers. That was an issue during the 2019 season.
"I think the group grew as a whole," Westerly coach Sue Haik said. "They used to get mad at themselves when those things happened. It was a major improvement in maturity and attitude for the whole team this season."
Westerly finished 11-3 overall and its only loss to a Division II program was against Ponaganset in the tournament semifinals. Westerly led that game in the fourth quarter. Ponaganset went on to beat Classical in the title game in triple overtime.
Westerly's success generated some type of postseason recognition for all five starters.
Twin sisters Jackie and Mackenzie Fusaro, both seniors, were first-team All-Division II-A selections. Division II, which played in two divisions during the regular season, was divided into four divisions for postseason honors.
Mackenzie Fusaro also made second-team All-Class, which included players from all of D-II. Jackie Fusaro made third-team All-Class.
Mackenzie Fusaro led the team in scoring at 9.4 points per game and in 3-pointers with 23. She also pulled down 7.1 rebounds per contest.
"I thought she did a great job with shot selection, especially when they were covering her more as an outside shooter," Haik said. "She can post up too and she has nice moves down low."
Fusaro, a guard, was also valuable on the defensive end.
"It was an advantage because she could cover the post because she is so strong," Haik said. "That allowed us to switch a lot more and our rotations were easier."
Jackie Fusaro, also a guard, averaged 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds 3.7 assists and 5.0 steals.
"Her intensity on defense set the tone for us. Her leadership on the court, her ability to handle the point and drive to the basket was big for us," Haik said. "She likes to get after it. She likes the competition of not letting someone score."
Senior Alexa Beal and sophomore Rachel Federico were named to the Division II-A second team.
Beal averaged 8.2 points and led the team with 11.6 rebounds per game. The forward also led the team in assists (2.9), often finding cutters open from the baseline.
"Alexa is a strong inside player," Haik said. "Her positive attitude this season took a lot of pressure off her and allowed her to play more freely. She really understood when to use the power dribble and get to the basket and when to pass."
Federico averaged 7.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.
"She really shot the 10-footers with more confidence," Haik said. "She could play inside, but also go out to the wing. She is more of a hybrid player because she can handle the ball, too."
Senior Rachel Dobson was named to the Division II-A third team.
"She was our defensive spark. She shut down the other team's best player with her quickness and her footwork," Haik said. "And she had her best offensive year."
The Fusaros, Beal and Dobson will all graduate. But Haik said the Bulldogs have a good future. Freshman Riley Peloquin was an effective rebounder and the best shot blocker on the team. Sydney Haik was also a good outside shooter.
Federico and Meg Beal, who averaged 7.1 rebounds, both return. Haik said Alex Stoehr will also contribute next season.
"We had some younger girls playing and we have some good players coming from the middle school," Haik said. "And we are still going to be young next year. We have a lot of athletes who like to compete and hate to lose."
