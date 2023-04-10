WESTERLY — Westerly High junior point guard Sydney Haik continued to make strides this season, leading the girls basketball team in scoring and 3-pointers.
"I think she became more of a leader this season, setting the example for the team by working hard," said Westerly coach Sue Haik, Sydney's mother.
Haik was named first-team Division I-C and honorable mention Division I.
Haik averaged 11.0 points and 3.8 assists per game. She also led the team in 3-pointers with 40.
"She gets up and down the court. Her steals and assists were up this season," coach Haik said. "We started seeing some different defenses against her — a box and one in some games. The offense goes as she goes."
Haik also often drew the toughest assignment on the defensive end.
"Sometimes they were a little bit bigger, but she was able to rely on her speed and footwork," Haik said. "She tries to do her best all the time. She doesn't take any plays off."
Junior Riley Peloquin was named to Division I-C second team.
Peloquin averaged 9.5 points and led the team in rebounding with 7.7 per contest.
"She checks every box. She scores, rebounds and blocks shots," Haik said. "And she is a presence in the paint, especially with her blocks."
Peloquin was also an effective outside shooter, finishing with 14 3-pointers.
Sophomore Juliana Voisinet was named to the Division I-C third team after averaging 10.5 points per game.
"She goes to the hoop more and can also hit midrange jumpers. She can shoot the 3. She looks surprised when she makes them, but I tell her to keep shooting them because she is a good shooter," Haik said.
This season Westerly was bumped up to Division I, which features the top teams in the state. The Bulldogs finished 6-16, 3-15 Division I. Two of their three league wins came against Scituate (1-17).
"I felt like we stayed with it. The girls came into the gym every day and just kept working even after some of the rough nights," Haik said. "Their attitudes were great, and they wanted to learn and work hard each day."
Haik said a number of teams will lose players to graduation and she expects the Bulldogs to be in the running for a postseason berth next season.
