WESTERLY — What a difference another week makes.
Five days ago, Westerly High's girls basketball team needed overtime before finally putting away rival Chariho for its first victory of the season.
Tuesday night in the first round of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament, the Bulldogs had no such trouble.
Using an oppressive man-to-man defense, controlling the boards and getting a double-double from Riley Peloquin, a composed Westerly team took command early, turned back a fourth-quarter threat and defeated the Chargers, 45-32, at Federico Gym.
The Bulldogs (2-3) will face South Kingstown (4-1) in the championship game on Thursday at 8 p.m. SK rolled past Stonington, 58-32, in Tuesday's other first-round matchup. Chariho will face Stonington in the consolation game at 6:15.
"I felt like last game we were really stressed out trying to get our first win, in the home gym, playing Chariho, who we know plays us tough," Westerly coach Sue Haik said. "I thought there was high stress in the atmosphere. Tonight I told them to just play our game, go with our plan, try to make them feel more uncomfortable on defense and outrebound them."
Whatever tension Westerly felt was erased early. The Bulldogs opened a 12-2 first-quarter lead, which expanded to 22-9 at halftime. Defense and rebounding — Haik's points of emphasis — were the keys.
The Chargers, unable to execute their offense against Westerly's oppressive man-to-man D, didn't hit their first field goal until a little more than a minute remained in the first half. And they had few offensive rebounds, largely because of the 6-foot Peloquin, who finished with 10 boards to go with her 11 points and four blocks.
"Coach Haik always does a great job teaching defense, and [Westerly's] always very aggressive," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said, noting that his team was too stationary on offense and didn't move the ball enough. "They did a really good job pressuring our ball handlers and pressuring the wings, too. It forced us to do different things offensively."
Haik said that was the plan.
"We were concentrating on making them do things they didn't want to do, go the way they didn't like to dribble, and concentrating on no second shots and rebounding," she said. "We owned the boards all night, which I think was a big deal. So even when we weren't scoring, we didn't give them second shots."
The Bulldogs finished with a 29-19 advantage on the boards. They also forced Chariho into 15 turnovers. Their lead grew to as many as 19, 28-9, with 6:09 left in the third quarter.
Despite its struggles, Chariho (2-3) scratched its way back in the game. After Emily Ballard hit the first of two free throws, Jules White came up with the ball after the missed second free throw and converted underneath to cut the Chargers' deficit to 10, 36-26, with about five minutes remaining in the game.
But that momentum was quashed on Westerly's next trip down the floor. Kate Rafferty found herself open on the left wing and hit a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs up by 13, 39-26. Chariho turned it over on the ensuing possession, and Rafferty passed ahead to Sydney Haik, who found Peloquin ahead of everybody for a layup and a 41-26 lead with 4:26 left.
Chariho never threatened again.
"You know they're going to make a push," Haik said. "They always come out with fight. Dan has those girls playing at a high level. We knew they we're going to have a push so we just had to withstand it."
Said LaBelle, "These girls, they do a really good job of fighting hard, fighting back. But when you're down by 19, it's really, really hard to fight all the way back."
Haik added 11 points and seven assists for Westerly. Rafferty (two 3-pointers) and Juliana Voisinet scored eight points apiece.
Tori Babineau led Chariho with 14 points. Ballard finished with nine points and nine rebounds. The Chargers did not have a 3-point basket in the game.
