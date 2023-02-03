EAST PROVIDENCE — Westerly High rallied in the second half, but its comeback attempt fell short in a 55-53 loss to East Providence in a Division I girls basketball game Friday night.
The Bulldogs trailed by 19 at halftime, 36-17. They got within nine, 45-36, after three quarters but were unable to catch the Townies in the final period.
Juliana Voisinet scored 15 points and had four assists for Westerly (6-13, 3-12 Division I). Sydney Haik hit three 3-pointers, scored 12 points and had four assists, and Riley Peloquin contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.
"Totally two different teams in first and second halves," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message. "We need to put a complete game together at both ends of the court."
Mya Lambert led the Townies (2-12, 2-12) with 19 points. She made eight field goals and was 3 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Westerly next plays at North Kingstown on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
