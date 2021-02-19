PAWTUCKET — Westerly High wrapped up the top seed in Division II-South with its ninth straight win, a 55-41 girls basketball victory over Shea on Friday night.
Westerly finished 9-0 in the league, 9-2 overall and will host a quarterfinal-round game on Feb. 28 or March 1 against an opponent to be determined.
Jackie Fusaro finished with 13 points in the win against the Raiders. Rachel Federico contributed 10.
Westerly broke open the game by outscoring Shea, 23-10, in the second quarter to lead 37-19 at the half.
Fusaro also had nine rebounds, six steals and six assists. Meg Beal led the Bulldogs in rebounds with 12. Alexa Beal added eight rebounds.
Melendez Angelisse led Shea (3-5, 3-5) with 13 points.
Westerly (55)
Gia Keegan 0 0-0 0, Alex Stoehr 0 0-0 0, Riley Peloquin 3 0-0 6, Alexa Beal 3 0-0 6, Rachel Federico 4 2-3 10, Jackie Fusaro 4 4-5 13, Dina Arnold 0 0-0 0, Sydney Haik 2 0-0 5, Rachel Dobson 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Fusaro 3 0-0 6, Meg Beal 1 1-2 3, Ellie Dodge 0 0-0 0, Hannah Seltzer 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 23 7-10 55.
Shea (41)
Alexia Duarte 0 0-0 0, Allison Dos Santos Soares 4 5-9 13, Sarah Kone 2 3-6 7, Angelisse Melendez 3 5-5 13, Kasyra Fernandes 0 0-0 0, Alexandra Larios 3 1-8 8.
Totals: 12 14-28 41.
Westerly 14 23 11 7 — 55
Shea 9 10 8 14 — 41
3-point field goals: Westerly (2) — J. Fusaro, Haik. Shea (3) — Melendez 2, Depina.
Rebounds: Westerly (41) — M. Beal 12, J. Fusaro 9, A. Beal 8, Peloquin 5, M. Fusaro 3, Federico 2, Dobson, Stoehr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.