WESTERLY — Westerly High was in a bit of a bind at halftime against Rogers in a Division II girls basketball showdown Wednesday night at Federico Gym.
The Bulldogs were down seven points and the Vikings' Maeve Crowley and Danaysha Cherry were finding their way to the basket. Point guard Sydney Newsome was also penetrating Westerly's man-to-man defense.
Westerly had to make some changes against the Vikings, who came into the game unbeaten, or the team's seven-game winning streak would be in jeopardy.
Westerly improvised a defensive scheme at halftime to slow down the Vikings and it worked as the Bulldogs emerged with a 47-43 victory for their eighth straight win.
Crowley, who scored 11 points in the first half, finished with 15, and three came with just 5.2 seconds left in the contest. Cherry, who scored nine in the first half, had 12 for the game.
"It was almost like a junk zone defense. We had one person go and double down [on Crowley or Cherry] and leave the person that wasn't killing us open," Westerly coach Sue Haik said. "We did it on the fly, and Riley [Peloquin] stepped up."
Peloquin, a 5-foot-11 freshman forward, did indeed step up.
With 2:47 left in the contest and the Bulldogs (9-2, 8-0 D-II) clinging to a two-point lead, 42-40, Cherry had the ball in the lane near the basket with Peloquin defending her. She went up for a shot and Peloquin blocked it, taking her and the ball back to the floor where it came loose and Westerly recovered.
"She got the ball and I just focused on not having her shoot it," Peloquin said. "I just try to focus on not hitting their arms and I just aim for the ball."
Mackenzie Fusaro (five points, seven rebounds, five steals) then banked in a drive on Westerly's next possession to push the lead to four points, 44-40, with 2:24 left.
After the teams exchanged two missed free throws, Sydney Haik scored on a drive to make it 46-40 with 1:06 left.
Then Peloquin delivered again.
Crowley, a lanky forward with a nice shooting touch, drove the baseline with Westerly leading, 46-40. Peloquin blocked her first shot. Crowley rebounded and shot again, only to have Peloquin block the second attempt with 40 seconds remaining in the game.
"Riley is the leading blocker on the team," said senior guard Jackie Fusaro, who led the team team with 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. "She comes up big on the defensive end with the blocks.
"We really wanted to focus on No. 11 (Crowley) and No. 15 (Cherry). We were really strong in help [defense] and didn't worry about the other girls as much."
Peloquin also had two big rebounds in the final 1:15 of the game, including one on the offensive end after a missed free throw. She finished with eight rebounds and a team-high nine steals.
"She's a good defender, long, lanky and quick," coach Haik said of Peloquin. "She gave us a different dynamic at the end of the game."
After falling behind 25-18 at the half, the Bulldogs outscored the Vikings (5-1, 5-1) in the third quarter, 18-8, to take a 36-33 lead.
Rachel Federico followed Fusaro in scoring with eight points. She also grabbed six rebounds. Alexa Beal led the team in rebounding with 12 and had seven steals.
"This was a great win," Haik said. "Rogers is a tough team. We had to make adjustments and we had to make them on the fly, but the girls just kept working."
Westerly plays at Shea on Friday at 6 p.m., its final league game of the season.
Westerly (47)
Riley Peloquin 2 0-0 4, Alexa Beal 2 0-0 4, Rachel Federico 4 0-0 8, Jackie Fusaro 3 7-9 13, Sydney Haik 2 0-6 4, Rachel Dobson 2 0-0 5, Mackenzie Fusaro 2 1-2 5, Meg Beal 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 8-17 47.
Rogers (43)
Emma Leach 0 0-0 0, Sydney Newsome 3 1-2 8, Kathryn Margolis 0 0-0 0, Maeve Crowley 6 3-3 16, Danaysha Cherry 5 2-4 12, Elizabeth Margolis 2 0-0 4, Miyah Brooks 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 6-9 43.
Rogers 7 18 8 10 — 43
Westerly 8 10 18 11 — 47
3-point field goals: Westerly (1) — Dobson. Rogers (3) — Brooks, Crowley, Newsome.
Rebounds: Westerly (53) — A. Beal 12, J. Fusaro 8, Peloquin 8, M. Fusaro 7, M. Beal 6, Federico 6, Dobson 3, Haik 3.
