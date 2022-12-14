PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth jumped to a 25-point lead at halftime and defeated Westerly High, 62-45, in the season-opening Division I girls basketball game for the Bulldogs on Wednesday night.
Westerly did outscore the Patriots by 17 points in the third quarter, 22-5, to reduce its deficit to eight, 45-37. Portsmouth (2-1, 1-0 Division I) limited Westerly to eight points the rest of the way to earn the win.
"Tough loss, but proud of the way we came back out after the half to make a game of it," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message. "Portsmouth is a strong team."
Juliana Voisinet made two 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Westerly. Sydney Haik hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Haik also contributed seven rebounds and five assists.
Riley Peloquin had seven points and 11 rebounds. Kate Rafferty finished with nine points and five rebounds.
Westerly next hosts La Salle Academy on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
