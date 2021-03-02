WESTERLY — Westerly High's girls basketball team will be seeking a return trip to the Division II finals Wednesday night, but it will be hosting a formidable opponent in the semifinals.
The Bulldogs take on Ponaganset (10-1) at 6 p.m. in Federico Gym (the game will be livestreamed on https://westerly.live/).
The Chieftains, who like the 3-point game, advanced to the semifinals with a 53-38 victory over Cumberland in the quarterfinals on Monday.
In that game, the No. 2 seeds from Division II-North led 16-4 after the first quarter. Ashley Stewart finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, Campbell Boyden added 10 points with two 3-pointers, and sophomore Julia Castelli scored six points on two from beyond the arc. Castelli had a big game against the Bulldogs last season as a freshman when she scored 25 points in a 59-51 Ponaganset win.
Westerly coach Sue Haik watched the quarterfinal game via livestream and has seen Ponaganset several times over the course of the season.
"They like to shoot the 3 and they run a quick man-to-man defense," Haik said. "Every single guard they have can shoot the 3. They like to use the dribble handoffs and high screens by their post player. We have to be aware of the weak-side shooters in our help defense.
"They also run a nice pick-and-post. Sometimes they play four guards. [Ponaganet coach Gary Martinelli] runs a great program."
Westerly (11-2), the No. 1 seed from Division II-South, is riding a 10-game winning streak and has not lost against a Division II opponent this season. The Bulldogs last appeared in the D-II title game in 2019, losing to Classical, 48-39.
Westerly's success is built around its defense. The Bulldogs like to pressure the ball. They run a variety of presses and their half-court defense is man-to-man most of the time.
The pressure often creates turnovers that lead to offensive opportunities in transition.
"I think both teams match up well. We are just going to play our game and try to make them feel uncomfortable," Haik said. "They like to play full-court man-to-man, too. We are going in with a game plan, but will have to adapt. They will adapt, too. It's going to be a great girls high school basketball game."
Mackenzie Fusaro leads Westerly in scoring with 11.3 points per game. Alexa Beal, an inside player, averages 9.8 points and 13.7 rebounds.
Jackie Fusaro adds 9.1 points per contest, and Rachel Federico 9.0 points. Rachel Dobson, who usually draws the top offensive perimeter player, rounds out the starting lineup. She averages 6.0 points and leads the team in steals at 4.5 per game.
The Fusaro sisters, Beal and Dobson are all seniors. Federico is a sophomore.
Junior Meg Beal and freshmen Riley Peloquin and Sydney Haik come off the bench for the Bulldogs.
Unbeaten Classical, which defeated Ponaganset 66-33 during the regular season, plays Rogers in the other semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m. The championship game is Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rhode Island College.
Westerly will be in the unusual position of playing a big home playoff game without any fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Traditionally, semifinal games are played at neutral sites.
"They are going to be anxious, but the senior leadership has been there before," Haik said. "The Fusaros, Beals and Dobson, they know what to expect. We just want to compete and play hard."
