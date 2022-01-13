WESTERLY — Westerly High had its lowest offensive outoyt of the season losing to Fitch, 38-28, in a nonleague girls basketball game at Federico Gym on Thursday night.
Westerly was averaging 45.8 points per game before the loss.
Fitch led 17-14 at the half and pushed the lead to six points at the end of the third quarter, 29-23.
Sydney Haik hit a pair of 3-pointers and led the Bulldogs in scoring with eight points. Juliana Voisinet finished with seven points and eight rebounds. Rachel Federico had eight rebounds and Riley Peloquin seven.
Bridget O'Leary was the top scorer for Fitch with nine points.
Fitch moved to 4-3 with the win. Westerly (6-5) next hosts Rogers on Monday at 1 p.m. The Vikings are 7-0 overall and 6-0 in Division II.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.