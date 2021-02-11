WESTERLY — Mackenzie Fusaro scored 16 points and Rachel Federico added 10 as Westerly High edged Narragansett, 42-39, in a Division II girls basketball game Thursday night.
Federico made four 3-pointers.
Westerly (6-3, 5-0 Division II) led 18-12 at the half and 34-27 at the end of three quarters.
Sydney Haik finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Alexa Beal finished with nine rebounds, eight steals and five assists. Meg Beal led the team with 10 rebounds. Riley Peloquin had eight rebounds.
Leah Hart led Narragansett (3-2, 3-2) with 20 points. She made 13 of 15 (86.6%) free throws.
Westerly next travels to Prout for a noon game on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.