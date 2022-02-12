WOONSOCKET — Westerly High jumped to a 25-point halftime lead and defeated Woonsocket, 51-27, in a Division II girls basketball game Saturday afternoon.
Westerly (12-7, 11-5 Division II) led 35-10 at the half.
Sydney Haik led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Rile Peloquin and Juliana Voisinet contributed eight points each. Peloquin also had eight rebounds.
Woonsocket dropped to 8-9, 7-8. Westerly closes the regular season on Monday at Cranston East at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
